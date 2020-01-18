Skoda has published the first pictures of the upcoming Kamiq Scoutline. This is for the first time when the Czech car manufacturer is giving the Scoutline treatement to an SUV.

As you can imagine, the new Kamiq Scoutline will be officiially unveiled during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March.

On the outside, the new 2020 Skoda Kamiq Scoutline will feature special underbody protection, some silver painted accessories and lots of chromed parts. And that is all because we are talking about a Scoutline package and not a true Scout variant.

Inside the cabin there are also some novelties. Skoda will install on the front seats some breathable ThermoFlux fabric. There also some ash-wood effect accents, black headliner, chromed air vents, and LED ambient lighting.

The new Skoda Kamiq Scoutline will be available will all the engines that can be ordered on the regular variants, which means you can have petrol or diesel units with powers from 90 to 150 horsepower.