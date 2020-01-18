Last year when Toyota unveiled the all-new generation Supra, the engine line-up in Japan was pretty different from the one sent to Europe. On the Old Continent, until now customers were able to order only the 3.0 liter six-cylinder version.

But now we have a good news for the Europeans. Toyota started to taking orderes for the 2.0 liter petrol variant. In Europe, the engine will deliver 254 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to a ZF eight speed automatic transmission.

As a result, the new 2.0 liter Supra can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the top speed is electronically capped on 250 km/h.

The entry-level Supra will be available with the Live specification which comes with 18 inch alloy wheels, a four-speaker audio system, a 8.8 inch display and black Alcantara sports seats.

On the safety side you will get pedestrian and cyclist detection with braking function, lane-keep assist with active steering, intelligent speed assist, and road sign assist.