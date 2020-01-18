Bentley has a special mode of saying goodbye to the Muslanne. As you may have read, the top of the line in the Bentley line-up won’t get a new generation and the production will end this Spring.

In order to celebrate all these years alongside the Mulsanne, Bentley decided to come with a special edition. Its name is 6.75 Edition and the company will make only 30 of them.

The car was specially developed with some help from Mulliner and it is based on the current Mulsanne Speed. It has chrome-trimmed headlights and taillights, exhaust outlets with a dark tint, 21 inch wheels and, under the hood, an new engine intake.

Specking of the engine, on the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is the mighty V8 6.75 liter petrol unit which served the Bentley line-up for 60 years. The motor delivers 443 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque.