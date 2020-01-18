Toyota is working on a new SUV and this time it is based on the little Yaris. The new model will be unveiled this year and it will complete the SUV line-up of Toyota.

Now, the smallest global SUV sold by Toyota is the C-HR, but according to the Japanese car manufacturer the model is to big to compete with the smaller Renault Captur or Nissan Juke. It is also pricier compared to the other mini SUVs, so Toyota is looking for a solution.

The new Yaris-based crossover will fill up that spot. The car will get all the interior bits that we can already see on the Yaris, but it will offer more space for the passengers.

On the engine line-up, Toyota will use the hybrid technologies that we already know from the Yaris line-up.