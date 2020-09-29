Dacia has launched the new Logan and Sandero family. We are speaking about the third generation of these budget friendly cars that managed to conquer the Europe.

The Romanians from Dacia managed to come with great exterior modifications, improved interios, a new platform and revised engine line-up.

The new Dacia Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway (the crossover look-a-like variant) are based on the CMF platform, the same one used by the current Renault Clio. The trio will come with updated electric power steer, new LED headlights, bigger exterior dimensions and lots of assistance systems (6 airbags, emergency brake assist, blind-spot warning, park assist and hill start assist).

Another important news is that Dacia has given up the diesel engines. The entry-level unit will be a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated unit with 65 horsepower. The car will als be equipped with a 1.0 liter turbo unit with 90 HP, while the most powerful variant of the same engine will delvier 100 horsepower and will be able to run on LPG.

Also, Dacia comes with a stop/start system for all three powertrains and a new CVT transmission instead of the old Easy-R automated gearbox.

Inside the cabin there are new materials, a new dashboard and also new multimedia systems. The bigger one will have an 8 inch touchscreen and will also be available with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.