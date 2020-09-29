Audi has another surprise for you: the A3 Sportback plug-in hybrid. If you are going in the Audi online configurator you will find the new version under the A3 40 TFSI e name.

Under the hood of the new Audi A3 Sportback PHEV is a 1.4 liter petrol unit with 150 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque. The combustion engine is supported by an electric motor that can deliver 80 kW and 330 Nm of torque. IN total, the PHEV powertrain can deliver up to 204 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque.

As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 223 km/h.

The battery pack prepared by the German car manufacturer has 13 kWh capacity and can offer an electric range of about 67 kilometers (WLTP). It can be recharged by 2.9 kW and the fully recharging will took place in more than 4 hours.