The current BMW M5 Competition is fun. Actually, it is a ridiculously fun vehicle with its 625 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque coming from the V8 4.4 liter unit.

But BMW has a good news for its fans. The current M5 will receive a new version. Today, the German car manufacturer has teaser the upcoming BMW M5 CS (Club Sport).

Just like the M2, M3 and M4 CS models before it, the upcoming M5 CS promises more power, less weight and lots of fun.

There is a short teaser video posted to the brand’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The car will come with 635 horsepower and 70 kilograms less compared to the current M5 Competition. Just like the regular M5, the new M5 CS will be equipped with the all-wheel drive system.

We expect to see the new M5 CS in the first part of 2021 before going on sale later the same year.