BMW is currently working on the new generation M3. The upcoming performance sedan was caught during some night testing in California.

Even thought this is not the best spy-video we have recently seen, it is pretty interesting just because we have the chance to hear the roar of the 3.0 liter engine.

As you may have read, the German sports saloon will come with a good upgrade on the engine side. There will be more versions of the 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine, but the most powerful one will delvier over 500 horsepower.

According to the same sources, the car will come with an automatic transmission and also with an all-wheel drive system. We don’t know for sure which xDrive it will use, but we think the xDrive M might be the winner in this one.

Also, there are rumors which said we can also get a rear-wheel-drive version matted to a manual transmission. With all the details we will come as soon as BMW will reveal it.