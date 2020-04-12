If you have 280,000 USD to pay for a tiny W16 that can be weared at your hand wrist, this piece of art is for you. It is called Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon and it was desined by the Jacob&Co.



The new watch comes with a completley functional W16 engine placed inside the saphire glass. It sits on four dampers and it has over 570 pieces.

It also features two turbocharged (not four like the original W16 8.0 liter engine used in the Chiron), but this things are pretty impressive.

According to Jacob&Co, the mechanism design took over a year to develop and each unit of the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon will be made manually.

This is not the first time when Jacob&Co works with Bugatti to develop some watches. A few years ago we have seen the Bugatti Twin Turbo Furious și Bugatti Epic X Chrono.