A few weeks ago, BMW officials have announced that the next generation 7 Series, scheduled to debut in 2022, will come in various electric versions.

Now, thanks to our colleagues from BMW Blog, we have some interesting details about the next 7 Series. The top-of-the-line model of the German car manufacturer will continue to be offered with petrol and diesel engines.

It will be a 735d with the six-cylinder 3.0 liter unit and also a 740i with the 3.0 liter straight-six petrol unit. According to the same sources, the new 7 Series will also come in the 745e plug-in hybrid variant, but the German car manufacturer will add another interesting option.

It will be the so called M750e which will have a plug-in hybrid made of a 3.0 liter petrol unit and an electric motor. It will deliver about 500 horsepower and will act as a replacement for the current BMW 750i.

The most interesting versions will be on the electric side. There will be two entry level variants called i740 and i750 with one or two electric motors with power outputs between 350 and 450 HP.

The top of the line will be called i7 M60 and will replace the current M760Li. It will pack two electric motors and will have at least 650 HP.