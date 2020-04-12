Each year during the Family Day Celebration, held at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, the British car manufacturer is asking kids to draw their own luxury car.

But because the entire wolrd is locked down, Rolls-Royce decided to come with an extension of this project for all the kids and parents which are isolated.

The new drawings competition is called Young Designer Competition and is calledin on aspiring designers up to the age of 16 to design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future.

Each kid can apply with more projects, but Rolls-Royce has prises only for the winners. After the drawings will be judged by the marque’s Design team, the overall winner will receive a rendered illustration of their design as well as a chauffeur-driven journey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their first day back to school, with their best friend. Runners-up will receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Two additional prizes will be awarded to one lucky UK entrant: Travel to school in style in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce once the UK’s own Coronavirus countermeasures draw to an end, and a new Greenpower electric car kit will be donated to the recipients’ school, thereby enabling participation in the Greenpower Challenge.