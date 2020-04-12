Lexus has prepared a facelift for the current generation LC Coupe model. The modifications does not include any exterior improvements and, to be honest, this car looks amazing in the current form. So, in our oppinion, no exterior mods for us, please.

The Japanese car manufacturer is proposing two new exterior colors, new wheels and a carbon fiber reinforced plastic roof.

Inside the cabin, there are the usual stuff, but this time, the drivers will get a 10.3 inch display that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The most important modifications were made under the skin. The Japanese engineers have modified the suspensions, the anti-roll bars and have made them stiffer and lighter (about 10 kilograms lighter). There are also some upgrades for the transmission software and for the torque vectoring system, in order to deliver more fun while driving hard.

The engine line-up is unchanged. Customers will be able to select a V8 5.0 liter engine with 477 horsepower or a hybird variant with a 3.5 liter V6 rated 354 horsepower.