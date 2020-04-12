The 2019 financial year was a very successful one for Porsche. The sports car manufacturer traditionally allows its employees to share in the company’s success.

For the 2019 financial year, Porsche officials have decided to pay its employees a 9,700 Euros bonus. Just like any other year bonus, the payment will have a two components: 9,000 Euro will be paid out for the special commitment of the Porsche workforce in the 2019 financial year and 700 Euro will be available as a special contribution to the Porsche VarioRente or to the individual pension plan.

Also, Porsche is active in the SARS-CoV-2 crise and has donated about 5 million Euros. In these conditions, Porsche is asking its employees to donate a part of the bonus for the Porsche Air programme.

“Solidarity in our society is more important than ever. Industry, politics and society: we will overcome the Corona crisis together. Porsche is taking on social responsibility. This is our fundamental philosophy and our understanding of sustainable action”, said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG.