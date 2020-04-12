A couple of weeks ago, ABT Sportsline has developed the RS7-R project based on the current Audi RS7 Sportback. Now it is time for another special project signed by ABT.

Its name is RS6-R Avant is based on the new Audi RS6 Avant. The German tuner house said it will prepare only 125 units of the RS6-R at a price of 70,000 Euros.

On the outside we see a new splitter, modified side skirts, a new rear wing and a new air diffusers. There are special 22 inch alloy wheels and that’s that for the exterior.

Under the hood, the V8 4.0 liter twin turbo engine is normally developing 600 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the ABT Power R unit, the unit deliver 740 horsepower and 920 Nm peak of torque.

The standard version of the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, but the RS6-R is 0.4 seconds quicker. The top speed has also been increased from 305 km/h to 320 km/h.