The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. As a result, many of the car manufacturers have decided to unveil their cars in some virtual press-confrences.

But Volkswagen make another step and unveiled a virtual stand. It has the same layout and the same cars that were supposed to be seen in Geneva. But today you can visit this stand from your desktop.

The stand will be opened for two weeks and you can press the link to start the 360 experience.

“I am pleased that our marketing team has succeeded in making our booth available to all visitors despite the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. Virtually, they can experience our team’s attention to detail in the presentation of this show and our product highlights. Once again, this demonstrates that special situations call for special solutions,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales .

The stand will have the all-new performance Golf line. We are speaking about the new Golf GTE, GTD and GTI, but you can also see the new Touareg R with its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Also, the German car manufacturer put on the stand floor the ID familly.