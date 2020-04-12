World Car Awards has published the winner of this year’s World Car of the Year Awards. And we have a surprise. We don’t know why, but the 86 jourors have decided to pick Kia Telluride as the 2020 World Car of the Year, even thought this model is sold only in North America.

The Kia Telluride managed to beat Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3 in the finals. Kia also grabbed the World Urban Car of the year thanks to the Kia Soul EV.

Porsche Taycan also managed to grab to prizes. The first electric car made by the German car manufacturer was named 2020 World Luxury Car and 2020 World Performance Car.

Last, but not least, Mazda 3 earned World Car Design of the Year. In 2020, this prize was separatelly judged by a team of seven design experts.