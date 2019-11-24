The new Tesla Cybertruck is here

Tesla has officially unveiled the all-new Cybertruck pick-up truck. This is the first pick-up truck of the company and it was unveiled during a special event.

According to Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, the car design was inspired by the Blade Runner and Back to the Future movies. We have to addmit, that Cybertruck has a very not usual design.

The car also comes with some special body bulletproof to 9mm shells. The metal used is said to be the same as the metal used to skin the SpaceX Starship prototype that’s going through construction and testing.

The new Tesla Cybertruck has a 40 cm ground clereance and it also features adaptive dampers and good approach and departure angles.

According to Elon Musk, the model will be offered in three different versions. We have the Single Motor RWD variant which will be able to travel up to 400 kilometers with one single charge and can run from not to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The Dual Motor AWD has two electric motors, 482 kilometers of range and it need only 4.5 seconds to travel from not to 60 mph. The top of the range is called Tri Motor AWD and has three electric motors and a range of up to 800 kilometers. The not to 60 mph is done in 2.9 seconds while the towing capacity is 6.35 tons.

The new Tesla Cybertruck has a 2 meter lengh bed and it can carry up to 1.6 tons. The loading volume is 2.83 cubic meters. According to Tesla, the reservations have already begun and customers who are interested will have to pay only 100 dollars for the reservation.