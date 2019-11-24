Lexus UX 300e is brand's first electric car

Lexus, Toyota’s premium arm, has unveiled its first-ever electric car. Its name is Lexus UX 300e and it is based on the same UX compact SUV.

For now, the Japanese car manufacturer hasn’t offered to many info about the car but we do have some details for you.

According to Lexus, the new UX 300e has some new aerodynamic wheels, it sits 20 mm closer to the ground and features redesigned underbody covers.

Instead of the conventional power unit, Lexus UX 300e has a front mounted electric motor mounted on the front. It has 201 horsepower and 300 Nm peak of torque. The battery pack is 54.3 kWh and according to Lexus this amount of energy will offer about 400 kilometers of range based on the NEDC cycle (the WLTP and EPA will follow soon).

Using a 50-kW fast-charger you will need about 50 minutes to complete the charge, while on a standard socket the time for charging is extended to seven hours.