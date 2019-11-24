This is the 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E, the first electic SUV of the company

Ford has officially unveiled the first electric SUV of the company. Its name is Mustang Mach-E and it is for the fist time in 55 years when the Mustang family got a new model.

The design of the car was heavily inspired by the Mustang sports car and it will be avaiable in a special performance version called GT.

Inside the cabin we see some Tesla-inspired features like the central screen in portrait mode. THe screen has 15.5 inches and the instrument cluster is also a digital one.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E will feature various version and it will be available with two different batteries. The standard one has 75.7 kWh (Standard Range), while the top one has 98.8 kWh (Extended Range).

According to Ford, the Mustang Mach-E can be ordered in the following Trim levels: Select with Standard Range and Rear-Wheel Drive with 230 mile range, Select with Standard Range and AWD with 210 miles range, California Route 1 with Extended Range and AWD and 300 miles range, Premium with Standard Range with RWD or AWD (300 miles or 230 miles range), Premium with Extended Range in RWD or AWD (300 miles of 270 miles range), First Edition with Extended Range and AWD with 270 miles range and the top of the line GT Performance with Extended Range and AWD with 250 miles range.

According to Ford, the top range version will be able to deliver 459 horsepower.