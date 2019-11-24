A few days ago, Maserati announced us that the last GranTurismo exemple was produced at the Modena factory. Today, the Italian car manufacturer has prepared a big surprise for us.

We are talking about some “internal spy-pictures” with a future sportscar. We are pretty sure that you get the idea and this is just a picture with the new model covered in camouflage.

The new model will be out in May 2020 and we are not pretty sure what it will be, but according to some rumors we might get a production version of the Aliferi concept car.

Another important fact is that the Italian car manufacturer told us that the model will feature a “100% Maserati engine” which is described as being the “forefather of a new family of engines integrated exclusively on the vehicles of the brand.”