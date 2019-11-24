Later this month, Polyphony Digital will release a massive update for the Gran Turismo Sport video game. According to the developers, some of the car manufacturers have agreed to work with the engineers in order to come out with some interesting virtual concepts.

Lamborghini is one of them and according to the Italian car manufacturer, the new virtual prototype will offer great performance for all the players.

In order to put its fans out there to some mind work, Lamborghini has published on Facebook a teaser video with the upcoming concept car. Unlike other car manufacturers, Lamborghini decided to deliver a petrol powered virtual vehicle and not an electric one.

As a reminder, Jaguar also will come with a Vision Gran Turismo concept car but in this case, the British prototype will feature three electric motors which will be able to deliver more than 1.000 horsepower.