The Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio are officially out of the production line. We won’t get the chance to see a new until 2021 and this is why, the Italian car manufacturer decided to give the model a special fair-well.

The last Maserati GranTurismo got the Zeda name (Zeda is the pronunciation of the Z letter in Italian) and it has a body in a tri-color mix of blue, black and white. As you would expect, the Italians have made the paint transitions between shades in a subtle mode.

The Maserati GranTurismo model was unveiled a long time ago, back in 2007 at the Geneva Motor Show. It was joined in 2009 at the Frankfurt Motor Show by the GranCabrio model.

The new generation Maserati GranTurismo will be unveiled in 2021 and, according to the Italian car manufacturer, it will be the first electric model of the company. It will feature combustion engine versions but it will have the very first electric variant of a car built in Modena by Maserati.