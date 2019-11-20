One year ago, Mercedes unveiled the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept (foto), a prototype that was developed to show us the future of the luxurious brand.

A few months ago, sources close to the company said that by the end of this year we will get the chance to see the second model developed by the newly formed Mercedes-Maybach brand. We are talking about a new SUV which will get the GLS name.

Yes, is the same name used by Mercedes-Benz for its top SUV, but this time, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will take all the features we have known to a new level.

The interior will be offered with four or five seats, not with a seven seat configuration as the current Mercedes-Benz GLS. It will also borrow some luxurious materials that we have already seen on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS will feature a V8 petrol unit and, some voices said it will might be offered with a V12. The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be officially unveiled on November 21st.