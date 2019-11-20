Aspark Owl is finally here: the Japanese hypercar was unveiled in a special event and it has some impressive specs.

According to the Japanese developers, the hypercar will feature four electric motors, each one at a wheel, and will offer 1.985 horsepower and 2.000 Nm peak of torque.

The Japanese firm sais that the electric hypercar will be able to have a top speed of 400 km/h and it will run the not to 300 km/h in just 10.6 seconds.

The car will have a 64 kWh battery pack which will be enought for 450 kilometres of range in the NEDC test.