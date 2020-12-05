Nissan has not finished this year. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, on December 8 we will have two surprises. The first one is the launch of the revised 2021 Nissan Armada.

The second one is the 2021 Nissan Kicks, the SUV that replaced the Juke back in 2018. As you can imagine, this is just a refreshed version of the SUV.

On the design side, we expect to see some minor modifications. It will be a modified grille, thinner headlights and improved spoilers. Inside the car, we might see a revised center console with a smaller shift stalk, and the in-dash infotainment screen is a bit larger.

On the engine side, we don’t know if the Nissan will come up with some modifications. We do know that in Thailand, Nissan had introduced a hybrid variant but there are no news about such a system for the US.