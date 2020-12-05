2020 is almost over, but it was a tought year for everybody. Also, if the year will end, the problems won’t disappear. But the Germans from Daimler AG have decided to make the end of the year a little better for its employees.

According to a recent report, Daimler officials have decided to give a 1,200 USD “Corona” bonus for its Germans employees.

The bonus will compensate for “personal and economic burdens such as having to wear a mask and working from home” during this hard year.

“During this extraordinary time the company could always count on the flexibility and willingness of our workforce,” Wilfried Porth, Daimler personnel chief, commented.

According to the German representatives, about 160,000 employees will get this bonus.