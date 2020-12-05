A few days ago, Lego and McLaren unveiled the Senna GTR by Lego. The product will be on sale on 1st January and it is a part of Lego Technic series.

But the Danish group has a bigger surprise for the off-road fans. Also on 1st January, Lego will start the sales of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The car has 665 parts and when it is finished, the car will measure about 4.5 inches (12 centimeters) tall, 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) long, and 5.0 inches (13 centimeters) wide. This Wrangler Rubicon is also part of Lego Technic series and will have a price of 49,99 USD.

The car comes with steerable whels, a special suspension and even with a winch.

“The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world,” said Lars Thygesen, Designer, Lego Technic. “The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4×4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the Lego Technic replica. I hope Lego fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch, and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team.”