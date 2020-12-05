Mercedes-Benz G-Class was first unveiled in 1979 and it rapidly become one of the favourite car of those whom enjoy the off-road. Even thought over the years the model has become a status car and not more a go-anywhere model (not because of the car, but because of the owners), the G-Class is still an icon.

Since its inception, the G-Class was built in Austraia at Magna Steyr and three years ago, the German car manufacturer announced us that the G-Wagen clocked the 300,000 units mark.

Well, fast forward to 2020, Mercedes-Benz sais that the 400,000 G-Class example was built in Austria. It is a big milestone for the off-road model even thought that in last years the price has gone crazy.

The current Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been in production since the summer of 2018 and the 400,000 unit will be delivered to a customer living in Rhineland in western Germany.

But this is no ordinary customer, because Mercedes-Benz sais in his garaje are already around 20 G-Class models.