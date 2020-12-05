Nissan has officially said that the 2021 Armada model will be unveiled on Tuesday, December 8. The online reveal will took place at 11:00 AM EST.

In order to keep its fans happy, the Japanese car manufacturer has published a video teaser of the new 2021 Nissan Armada.

As you may have read, the SUV won’t be a new generation as it represents a refreshed variant of the current model. On the design side, Nissan has prepared a new front grille, updated headlights and also modified taillights.

Inside the cabin, there are some chances to get more interior updates carried over from the Infiniti QX80. We expect to see a much bigger central display, new materials and, of course, some technical updates on the safety systems.

Like the 2021 QX80, we expect to see the 2021 Armada equipped with a V8 5.6 liter engine rated at 390 horsepower and 534 Nm peak of torque. In the QX80, the unit is matted to a seven speed automatic, while buyers can select two or four wheel drive.

The current Nissan Aramda was unveiled in 2016 and it arrived for the 2017 model year.