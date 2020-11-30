Bentley has always customised the interior of its luxury cars with unique materials, from selected wood panels to even precious gems. The latest customisation option is not so expensive, but very nice indeed.

Bentley Mulliner is now offering an elegant and sophisticated door trim option in tweed for the Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga.

For admirers of authentic British heritage and those passionate about the use of sustainable materials, the four contemporary tweed patterns add a new, high quality texture to the near-limitless range of customisation options showcased in the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide.

The introduction of tweed as an option for the complete product range gives customers the opportunity to specify an even more unique finish for their vehicle’s interior. The tactile woven wool finish to the doors transforms the energy of the cabin into a robust yet tranquil environment.

Selected to compliment the interior design, and n atural colour harmony with many of the leather hides already throughout the cabin, four different tweeds are initially available.

Cheltenham, with its countryside greens, offers a more traditional choice for customers whereas Glen Plaid–Tolsta Beach, named after the shores of the rugged Outer Hebrides, makes a confident statement with its bold check pattern. Providing a more subtle, contemporary choice, the Charcoal and Sand Herringbone tweeds complement dark and light interiors respectively on the two-door and four-door Grand Tourers.