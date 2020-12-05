Audi R8 is a Global product, but the German car manufacturer has prepared a special edition available only in the US. We speak about the 2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition which will be made in only 30 units.

The special model comes in black, the paint being called Panther Black crystal. There are also some red accents for the matte black 20 inch wheels.

Inside the cabin all are in a contrast colour. There is a Crimson Red Nappa leather upholstery and fancy floor mats with red edging. The accessories are all in black of carbon fiber.

Being a special edition, the 2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition is equipped with lots of standard features. It gets a sport exhaust, illuminated door sills, an exterior carbon pack, a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and full LED headlights and taillights.

The 2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition will have a price tag of $183,300.