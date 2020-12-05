Acura has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming 2022 Acura MDX. According to the car manufacturer, the official unveiling of the model will take place on December 8, the same day Nissan is telling us it will unveil the 2021 Kicks and 2021 Armada.

In the teaser picture published by Acura, we get to see the grille and the headlights of the upcoming model. On the design side, the new MDX will get some styling cues from the current RDX and TLX models.

On the engine side, we might see the same V6 3.5 liter petrol unit matted to a ten speed automatic transmission. The SUV will be available with the fourth generation of the SH-AWD system.

There are no official info about the power figure but it should deliver at least 290 horsepower as the current MDX.

According to Acura, the new 2022 MDX will be the most dramatic and far-reaching in the SUV’s 20-year history.