According to Hyundai Motor Group officials, by 2025, the South-Koreans will offer 23 distinct all-electric vehicles. Recent, the automaker revealed a new modular platform specifically tailored for electric vehicles.

Its name is E-GMP and it will suit subcompact, compact and midsize cars and it will be able to support bigger batteries. According to the South-Korean manufacturer, the cars will offer a range of up to 310 miles.

On the performance side, the cars will be able to run from not to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.

First, the E-GMP platform will be used on the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which will be the first dedicated vehicle from the company’s forthcoming EV sub-brand.

After that, the same architecture will be used on a future Kia model with an entirely new design and “an exciting powertrain,” according to company representatives.