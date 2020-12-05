A few months ago, we have heard that Mini is working on an electric hot hatch. But that was just a rumos.

A few days ago, the BMW Group, owner of Mini, let us to see a couple of sketches with an upcoming fast model. And today we have a confirmation of the rumors: Mini is working on a John Cooper Works Electric.

For now, we don’t have any details, but we have the chance to see some pictures with a prototype. And because we have some experience, this must be a glimpse of an upcoming performance model.

On the design side, the prototype uses the same body as the current Mini John Cooper Works GP, the fastest production Mini until now. We expect to see a much more powerful electric engine and, why not, a bigger battery to cope with the performance.