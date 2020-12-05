A couple of months ago, Jaguar unveiled the 2021 F-Pace facelift. Now it is time to see the performance version of the British SUV.

Just like the normal versions of the SUV, the F-Pace SVR facelift comes with minor styling tweaks. It has different headlights, a more aggressive bumper, a revised hood and a new rear wing.

Inside the cabin there is a bigger central screen, better materials and a digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR facelift uses the same V8 5.0 liter petrol unit with 550 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the Nm increase and to some aerodynamic changes, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds, 0.3 seconds better than the old variant.

Also, the top speed announced by the British car maufacturer has gone up by 5 km/h to 287km/h.