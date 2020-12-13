Toyota is the car manufacturer that managed to democratise the hybrid cars. But the Japanese car manufacturer did not want to involve in the electric war. Until now.

According to a recent report, Toyota will bring on the European market an all-electric SUV. It will be based on the e-TNGA platform and it will be built in Japan.

For now we don’t have a name for the car, but we do know that it was developed with the help of Subaru.

The upcoming electric model developed by Toyota will go up against the Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Ariya. According to the same report, the model is scheduled to be unveiled at some point in 2021 and it will go on sale in a couple of years.