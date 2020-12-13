Nissan is working on a new generation Qashqai model which is scheduled to be unveiled in 2021. But until than, the Japanese car manufacturer has decided to keep its fans happy with a teaser picture.

It is a teaser picture of the interior and there are some interesting facts going out there. First, we see a fully digital 12.3 inch instrument cluster which will be configurable in many ways.

Also there is a new 10.8 inch head-up display for the high-end trim levels. According to Nissan, this will be the biggest HUD in the segment.

Another important change is the new nine-inch touchscreen display that will sit atop the center console. It will have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and will be matted to a ten-speaker Bose sound system.

According to a report, the new Qashqai will have a roomier interior: extra 28 mm of knee room in the back and, extra 15 mm of headroom both front and rear.