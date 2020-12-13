A few months ago, Audi unveiled the first plug-in hybrid variant of the new 2021 A3 Sportback. The commercial name of that variant is A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e.

Today, the German car manfuacturer unveiled a new plug-in hybrid for the compact hatchback. Its name is A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e and it will be soon available to order.

The new plug-in hybrid is equipped with a 1.4 liter petrol unit with 150 horsepower and an electric motor with 85 kW. In total, the system delivers 245 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a six speed automatic transmission.

The electric motor is powered by a 13 kWh battery pack which is good for about 63 kilometers with zero emissions.