A few weeks ago, Genesis, the premium brand of Hyundai, has published the first pictures of the upcoming GV70 SUV. The BMW X3 rival will be available globally and these days, the Asian car manufacturer has published the engine specs of the model.

Before you go on the next paragraph you should know that the engine specs are offered now only for the South-Korean market, so we don’t know which units will be available in US or Europe.

For the South-Korean market, Genesis GV70 will be available with three different engines. The entry level will be a 2.2 litri four pot diesel unit which we are pretty sure that won’t be available in the US. It delivers 210 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

The next unit is a 2.5 liter petrol unit with four cylinder. It will deliver 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feel of torque, the same amount of the unit available on the GV80.

The top of the range will be a 3.5 liter V6 engine with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. We are pretty sure that this unit will be the top of the line also in the US. All the engines will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and Genesis will also offer a four-wheel drive system.