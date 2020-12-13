Skoda Kodiaq was the first proper SUV of the Czech car manufacturer. But the years have past over the Kodiaq, and the Mlada Boleslav-based manufacturer is preparing a mid-life facelift for the car.

According to our recent report, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be unveiled in the first part of next year. Now, a prototype was caught during a test on public roads.

As far as we know, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will come with minor exterior tweaks. It will feature modified spoilers and probably some improved headlights and taillights.

Inside the cabin there will be an digital instrument cluster, a bigger infotainment system and, probably new materials.

On the engine line-up there are chances to see some slightly updates because the units have to fulfill the Euro 6d regulations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6oXBEoY9H8&feature=emb_title