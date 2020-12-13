I’m sure that you are familiar with the Gymkhana videos. Until now, the series was filmed with Ken Block behind the wheel.

But this is the takeover year, and Block was replaced by Travis Pastrana. Pastrana is also a racing driver and a stunt driver so we were pretty sure that the American was able to deliver some impressive stuff.

And we were right. Because the Gymkhana 2020 is here, and Pastrana is driving an 862 horsepower Subaru WRX STI like a maniac. But is a great manner.

The new Gymkhana takes place in and around Pastrana’s seaside hometown of Annapolis, Maryland.