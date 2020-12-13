In March 2021, Jaguar E-Type will turn 60. This magnifiscent car was an impressive vehicle and Jaguar has decided to come up with a special edition for the current F-Type in order to celebrate the anniversary.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 will be available as a coupe or roadster and it will be built in just 60 units.

On the outside, the car will be available with a special paint: Sherwood Green. It was the color used on the E-Type and according to Jaguar, this particular green wasn’t offered on a new model since the ’60s.

Also on the outside you will see some special logos of the limited edition, 20 inch diamont turned wheels, new chrome detailing and a new badge on the tail.

Inside the cabin there is a two-tone trim featuring Windsor leather upholstery in Caraway and Ebony and an aluminum finish for the center stack. The anniversary logo was embossed on the headrests, side sills and center console.

All the F-Type Heritage 60 will be based on the R variant which means it has a V8 5.0 liter supercharged engine with 575 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque.