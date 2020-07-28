A couple of weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has started the teasing campaign of the upcoming S-Class. The new model is scheduled to be unveiled in September, but only with the conventional engines.

We also know that Mercedes-Benz is also developing an electric version of the S-Class which will be named EQS. And today we have some news in that direction.

During the Daimler’s Annual Meeting, which was hosted exclusively online due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, Ola Källenius (Daimler boss) came out with some interesting news about the upcoming EQS.

The new model will be unveiled in 2021 and it will be able to travel more than 435 miles (700 kilometers) with one charge.

Also, we have to say that Ola Källenius did not said if this range is based on the current Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) or on the old New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).