A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Goodwood announced us that the 2020 Festival of Speed and 2020 Revival won’t take place. This decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the organisers have managed to come up with a one-time event which will be broadcasted online for all of the fans. Its name is Goodwood Speedweek and it will replace the 2020 editions of the Festival of Speed and Revival.

The event will took place between 16 and 18 October 2020 and will host lots of special races for the fans.

“Having taken the heart-breaking decision not to hold the Festival of Speed and Revival this year, we were determined to find a way of bringing motorsport to Goodwood in 2020. Speedweek will be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion – the fastest, most exciting and spectacular event we have ever staged. I have been overwhelmed by the positivity and support offered to us by our partners and friends. In particular, I’m delighted that Mastercard, who have been the presenting partner of the Festival of Speed since 2017, will also be the presenting partner of Speedweek; and Bonhams who have held their auctions at Goodwood every year since 1993, will be joining us. An event unlike any that’s gone before, Goodwood Speedweek will be a fitting celebration of the spirit of the Festival of Speed and Revival, both of which will return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021”, said the Duke of Richmond, also known as Lord March.