2021 Maserati Ghibli facelift is here and it has a hybrid powertrain

Starting this May, Maserati has published some teaser pictures and videos with the upcoming Ghibli Hybrid. During this marketing campaign, Maserati referred to this model as the first hybrid of the company, and everyone was thinking that the Italian car manufacturer will come out with a plug-in hybrid model.

But this did not happened. Maserati unveiled the Ghibli facelift only in the Hybrid variant (Ghibli Hybrid is the commercial name). It is using a mild-hybrid 48V system and an electric supercharger in order to deliver 330 horsepower. At the base of this powertrain is a 2.0 liter turbo unit. So no PHEV from Maserati, just a small electrification variant.

The new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 255 km/h.

Being a facelift, the car also comes with some exterior and interior modifications. We have a new grille, modified headlights and new spoilers. Inside the cabin there is fully digital instrument cluster and a bigger, 10.1 inch, infotainment display.