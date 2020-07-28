This is the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype

Ford is getting crazy. The US-based car manufacturer has developed a Mustang Mach-E Prototype that can deliver 1.400 horsepower. And this is insane.

The car comes with seven electric motors and a 56.8 kWh battery pack to support them. The car also is capable to deliver 2,300 ponds at 160 miles per hour.

According to Ford, this piece of art will be display at the upcoming NASCAR races. The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype has three motors powering the front wheels and four for the rear axle. A single driveshaft connects them to differentials.

As you can imagine, all this system can be easy modified depending on whatever the driver intends to do: donuts or quick laps.

“Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder and professional racer.

But don’t get very excited because Ford won’t deliver a production version of this car. This is for pure show.