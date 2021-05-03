While the innovative Porsche Taycan continues to garner a lot of publicity, Porsche is still working to develop the formula of its iconic Panamera that was renewed last year.

TechArt, a well-known Porsche tuner, has introduced the GrandGT program for the Panamera, a muscular version of the current Panamera that conceals much more than a new and widened body kit.

The new body kit, thanks to its extended fenders, has extended the width of the Porsche shooting brake by around 2 inches (50 mm) at the front and up to 3 inches (80 mm) at the back, as well as incorporating a significant amount of aerodynamic components. Such as a front bumper with larger air intakes to optimize airflow and cooling of the brakes, skirts, or a rear spoiler and four-fin diffuser with room for its carbon fiber-clad titanium double-tailpipes. Also, a new hood made of carbon fiber with openings that improve airflow and a completely new set of dark-colored 21-inch and 22-inch wheels.

The new engine management system, without altering the standard software, boosts the GTS and Turbo S models’ performance and torque by 182 PS (180 HP / 134 kW) and 150 Nm (111 lb-ft), respectively, and 90 PS (88 HP / 66 kW) and 130 Nm (96 lb-ft). This translates to a total of 669 hp and 770 Nm of torque in the Panamera GTS, which can now do 0 to 100 in 3.4 seconds, and 720 hp and 950 Nm in the Turbo S, which drops to about 3.0 seconds while its top speeds are now around 305 km/h (190 mph) and 315 km/h (196 mph).

The tuner provides a variety of leather and Alcantara patterns and colors for the interior, as well as contrast stitching and piping, aftermarket floor and trunk mats, and carbon fiber trim, and their logo is embossed on the seats, door trim, and floor mats.