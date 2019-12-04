EuroNCAP published the final tests it made this year. The safety organization tested one of the most popular cars in Europe. The fourth-generation of ŠKODA’s global best-seller has achieved a maximum five-star test score.

This makes the Octavia one of the safest compact models on the market. Its 88 per cent score for Child Occupant Protection puts it among the absolute top performers of vehicles tested to date. Its outstanding overall result continues the tradition of maximum scores for ŠKODA vehicles in what is the benchmark test for crash safety, following in the footsteps of previous five-star performers such as the Kodiaq and Karoq SUV models, the compact Scala and the Kamiq city SUV.

The maximum five-star score that the new ŠKODA Octavia estate has achieved in the comprehensive European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) crash and safety tests, also applies to the Octavia hatch. The model performed particularly well in the field of Child Occupant Protection. Scoring 88 per cent of available points, the Octavia achieved one of the best results ever, as did its assistance systems, scoring 79 per cent of the maximum points available. In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the Octavia scored 92 per cent of all possible points.

Among the numerous assistance systems available in the new Octavia, the Collision Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist and Exit Warning are included for the very first time in a ŠKODA. In the city, Front Assist including Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection uses visual and acoustic signals and gentle brake activation to warn of a potential collision, and automatically applies the brakes in an emergency. Side Assist indicates vehicles approaching from behind or in the driver’s blind spot up to a distance of 70 metres, effectively helping to prevent accidents on motorways and dual carriageways.

And if, despite the numerous assistance systems, an impact is unavoidable, the proactive Crew Protect Assist system prepares the vehicle and occupants for the impending head-on/rear collision or roll-over. Up to nine airbags, among them a driver knee air bag and rear side airbags, protect occupants in the event of an impact. After a crash, the Multi-Collision Brake stops the vehicle, preventing it from rolling any further in an uncontrolled manner.