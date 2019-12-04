Octavia was not the only car EuroNCAP crashed to see how safe it is. The second car tested by the belgian organization is the new Subaru Forester e-BOXER (European spec). The Japanese SUV has achieved the maximum five star overall rating in the 2019 European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) safety performance test. In addition, the Subaru XV has been reconfirmed with the maximum five star rating with the e-BOXER version in 2019, following its 2017 Euro NCAP safety test.

The all-new Forester achieved the highest score ever in its class in the Child Occupant Protection test. Euro NCAP commented in the official crash test report: “In both the frontal and side barrier tests, protection of all critical body areas was good for both dummies and the Forester scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. The front passenger airbag is automatically disabled when a rearward-facing child restraint is put in that seating position. Tests showed that the system worked robustly and the system was rewarded. All of the restraint types for which the Forester is designed could be properly installed and accommodated in the car.” In addition to Child Occupant Protection, the Forester also performed the best score ever for Subaru in the Adult Occupant Protection.

These superior crash safety performance have been achieved thanks to the Subaru Global Platform (SGP). The SGP brings significant enhancement to the body and chassis rigidity (front lateral flexural rigidity +90%, torsional rigidity +70%, front suspension rigidity +70%, rear sub frame rigidity +100%) and impact energy absorption is improved by 40% over outgoing models. Together with this solid body structure, safety features such as 7 airbags, including one SRS knee airbag installed for the driver’s seat ensure collision safety performance of the Forester.

To make the all-new Forester safer than ever, new advanced safety technologies have also been employed. It is available as standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (providing Autonomous Emergency Braking, lateral support functions and other functions) and adds to its increased safety package: Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD), Reverse Automatic Braking, Side View Monitor and Driver Monitoring System, a new facial recognition technology that alerts the driver when detecting signs of fatigue or distraction while on the road.