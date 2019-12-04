Unveiled this spring, the new generation Kuga is now ready to reach its first customers in the UK. Ford has revealed full UK pricing for the all-new Ford Kuga, including high-specification First Edition models arriving early next year.

The Ford Kuga Zetec, available from £23,995, features FordPass Connect embedded mode, wireless charging and advanced driver assistance and safety features as standard. The Ford Kuga Titanium First Edition, from £28,145, features B&O premium audio system and driver’s assistance pack as standard including front and rear view cameras, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition. Kuga First Editions are available with all powertrains including the 2.5-litre 225PS plug-in hybrid. The Titanium First Edition plug-in hybrid is available for £33,995 on the road, priced the same as 2.0-litre EcoBlue 190PS engine.

The plug-in hybrid’s powertrain utilises a highly efficient 2.5-litre Atkinson petrol engine that enables it to deliver fuel economy of 201mpg and NEDC CO2 emissions of 26g/km. The PHEV can operate on electric power only, enabling electric only driving for approximately 35 miles powered by the 14.4kWh battery pack.

Kuga First Editions are available in Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X trims, adding sporty interior and exterior design cues and sports suspension, with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Starting from £31,845, ST-Line X First Edition includes Handsfree Power Tailgate, panoramic roof and 19-inch alloy wheels.

New Kuga’s five-star Euro NCAP crash protection rating is for petrol and diesel engines, with hybrid ratings to follow early next year.